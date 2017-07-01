Michigan's legal bills for Flint water crisis top $14M

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JULY 2 - FILE - In this June 14, 2017, file photo, the Flint Water Plant tower is seen in Flint, Mich. The state's legal bills continue to mount in Flint's man-made water crisis and costs are only expected to balloon as Attorney General Bill Schuette's outside team of investigators turns toward prosecuting a dozen current or former state employees or appointees whose criminal defenses are being covered by taxpayers. The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File Shannon Millard