Delaware lawmakers reach tentative budget accord

After failing to agree on a budget by the time the new fiscal year started Saturday, Delaware lawmakers reached an accord Sunday on a $4 billion spending plan.
After months of budget talks, failed last-minute deals and partisan finger-pointing between Democrats and Republicans, lawmakers agreed on a budget deal in an extraordinary session called by Democratic Gov. John Carney.
After hours of closed-door talks Sunday, legislative leaders agreed to raise the state's real estate transfer tax from 3 percent to 4 percent. While the state splits the current tax with counties, all of the additional money from the 1 percent increase will go into the state's general fund. The move would generate an estimated $45 million for the state this year and about $71 million the following year.
Legislative leaders also agreed to hike taxes on alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, bringing in additional $19 million this year.
House lawmakers approved the real estate transfer tax increase on 31-9 vote with no debate. The alcohol and tobacco bills cleared the House on narrow margins of 26-13 and 26-12, respectively. The measures were then sent to the Senate around 10:30 p.m.
Even as the revenue bills awaited approval in the House, the legislature's budget committee reconvened and voted to rescind about $29 million in spending cuts it had previously approved. The committee also agreed to restore $37 million in funding for a grants package for nonprofit organizations, community groups and volunteer fire companies, a powerful political constituency in Delaware. The total grant appropriation is 20 percent less than in fiscal 2017.
The Democratic-led budget committee's earlier decision to zero out spending for the grants package set off a political firestorm. Democrats accused Republicans of deliberately forcing them to make painful budget cuts. Republicans accused Democrats of using nonprofits and fire companies as political pawns in their effort to push Republicans into supporting an income tax increase.
The gamesmanship culminated when Democrats cobbled together a bill behind closed doors late Thursday night to simultaneously restore the grants funding and increase income taxes. Calling the maneuver a "sham" Republicans walked out of the chamber before a vote on the bill, which failed without GOP support.
Meanwhile, the budget committee voted Sunday to restore $2.1 million in funding for state troopers in Sussex County as part of a state-county cost share program, $2 million for early childhood initiatives, and $1.5 million for a scrap tire management fund. The panel also restored $466,000 in funding for Delaware's infant mortality task force. The task force, along with several other programs in the Department of Health and Social Services, will nevertheless see a funding reduction of 10 percent, half of the 20 percent reductions the budget committee had approved earlier.
The budget committee also restored $11 million in funding for an "educational sustainment fund" that provides additional discretionary funds to local districts. Under an earlier proposal, the fund would have been cut by $22 million, but school districts would have been allowed to raise a "match tax," without holding referenda, to cover reductions in the sustainment fund. The revised proposal eliminates the ability for school districts to raise taxes to offset the funding cut.
