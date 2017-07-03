Japan economic surveys show recovery in manufacturing

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike smiles during a TV interview as she learns many candidates of her new party, Tomin First no Kai, or Tokyoites First Party, are being elected in Tokyo assembly election in Tokyo, Sunday, July 2, 2017. The new party of the Japanese capital's populist governor appeared headed for a landslide victory Sunday over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's scandal-laden ruling party in the closely watched election that could alter national politics. Kyodo News via AP Suo Takekuma