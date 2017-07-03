In this June 30, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. In firm control of the federal government, Trump and his Republican Party have so far failed to deliver core campaign promises on health care, taxes and infrastructure.
In this June 30, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. In firm control of the federal government, Trump and his Republican Party have so far failed to deliver core campaign promises on health care, taxes and infrastructure. Evan Vucci AP Photo
In this June 30, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. In firm control of the federal government, Trump and his Republican Party have so far failed to deliver core campaign promises on health care, taxes and infrastructure. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Business

July 03, 2017 3:26 AM

GOP voters blame Congress, not Trump, for lack of progress

By STEVE PEOPLES and THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press
NEW YORK

President Donald Trump and his Republican Party have so far failed to deliver on core campaign promises on health care, taxes and infrastructure.

But on the ground from New York to Louisiana to Iowa, Republicans are increasingly blaming GOP leaders in Congress — not the White House — for the party's governing challenges. Their frustration sends an early warning sign as the Republican Party looks to preserve its House and Senate majorities in next year's midterm elections.

Republicans worry their party could pay a steep political price unless congressional leaders show progress on their years-long promise to repeal and replace Democrat Barack Obama's health care law.

The Washington debate remains bogged down by Republican infighting as Trump's Twitter attacks inject new divisions into the sensitive process.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos