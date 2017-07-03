GOP voters blame Congress, not Trump, for lack of progress

President Donald Trump and his Republican Party have so far failed to deliver on core campaign promises on health care, taxes and infrastructure.
But on the ground from New York to Louisiana to Iowa, Republicans are increasingly blaming GOP leaders in Congress — not the White House — for the party's governing challenges. Their frustration sends an early warning sign as the Republican Party looks to preserve its House and Senate majorities in next year's midterm elections.
Republicans worry their party could pay a steep political price unless congressional leaders show progress on their years-long promise to repeal and replace Democrat Barack Obama's health care law.
The Washington debate remains bogged down by Republican infighting as Trump's Twitter attacks inject new divisions into the sensitive process.
