Appeals court orders EPA to proceed with emissions rule

FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. A federal appeals court in Washington says Pruitt overstepped his authority in trying to delay implementation of a 2016 rule requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and reduce methane leaks. In a split decision, the three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Monday, July 3, that EPA must move forward with the Obama-era requirement that aims to reduce the planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations. Pruitt announced in April that he would delay by 90 days the deadline for oil and gas companies to follow the new rule, which they were required to comply with starting last month.
FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. A federal appeals court in Washington says Pruitt overstepped his authority in trying to delay implementation of a 2016 rule requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and reduce methane leaks. In a split decision, the three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Monday, July 3, that EPA must move forward with the Obama-era requirement that aims to reduce the planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations. Pruitt announced in April that he would delay by 90 days the deadline for oil and gas companies to follow the new rule, which they were required to comply with starting last month. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. A federal appeals court in Washington says Pruitt overstepped his authority in trying to delay implementation of a 2016 rule requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and reduce methane leaks. In a split decision, the three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Monday, July 3, that EPA must move forward with the Obama-era requirement that aims to reduce the planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations. Pruitt announced in April that he would delay by 90 days the deadline for oil and gas companies to follow the new rule, which they were required to comply with starting last month. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo

Business

July 04, 2017 3:20 AM

Appeals court orders EPA to proceed with emissions rule

By MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A federal appeals court has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to move ahead with a rule that aims to reduce planet-warming emissions from oil and gas operations.

The split decision of a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit finds that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt overstepped his authority.

Pruitt had sought to delay implementation of an Obama-era rule requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and reduce methane leaks.

The appeals court disagrees with Pruitt's contention that industry groups had not had sufficient opportunity to comment before the rule was enacted. The judges also say Pruitt lacks the legal authority to delay the rule from taking effect.

The EPA could seek to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh 2:19

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh
Home milk delivery? It's on the way 1:49

Home milk delivery? It's on the way
Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 1:21

Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos