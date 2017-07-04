Governor pushes for cap-and-trade deal as deadline looms

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses climate change at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown, lawmakers, business groups and environmentalists are working to reach a deal on extending cap and trade, California’s landmark program aimed at slowing global warming. If a deal is inked, the Legislature can take a vote next Monday, July 10, before Democratic Assemblymen Jimmy Gomez heads to Congress on July 11 and takes a reliable vote for cap-and-trade with him. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo