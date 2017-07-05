Sununu nominating Business and Economic Affairs commissioner

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating Taylor Caswell to serve as the new commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Sununu was scheduled to nominate Caswell at Wednesday's Executive Council meeting.
The Republican governor wants to refocus the state divisions of economic development, and travel and tourism by splitting them off into a new agency. The Department of Business and Economic Affairs will include a council made up of economic development groups such as the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority and the Community College System.
The division of Parks and Recreation and Forestry are being combined with the Department of Cultural Resources to form the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Caswell, of Littleton, is currently executive director of the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority.
Comments