Russia's Putin, North Korea to challenge Trump overseas

FILE - In this Thursday, March 31, 2005, file photo a woman in Czestochowa, Poland, shows her thumbnails decorated with portraits of Poland's Solidarity leader Lech Walesa, right, and U.S. President George W. Bush. When President Donald Trump arrives in Warsaw, on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, with his wife Melania, he will be the eight U.S. president to visit Poland, a Central European nation that peacefully shed Moscow's dominance in 1989, joined NATO in 1999 and the European Union in 2004, and which is one of the staunchest U.S. allies in Europe. Jacek Sroda, File AP Photo