Business

July 05, 2017 4:53 AM

Postal worker admits she took bribes to deliver drug parcels

The Associated Press
BOCA RATON, Fla.

A former U.S. Postal Service worker has admitted to taking cash bribes in exchange for delivering packages that contained drugs.

The Sun Sentinel reports 53-year-old Evelyn Ramona Price pleaded guilty Friday to bribery of a public official.

Price told investigators she met a man named "Steve" in 2016 and agreed to provide him with addresses on her route where packages could be sent. They would then meet to exchange the packages. She was paid $50 per package.

Authorities later seized four packages, which they say contained more than 20 pounds of marijuana. The packages bore return addresses in Florida or New York, but were postmarked from California.

Price will be sentenced in September. She could receive a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh 2:19

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh
Home milk delivery? It's on the way 1:49

Home milk delivery? It's on the way
Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 1:21

Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos