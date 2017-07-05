Business

July 05, 2017 9:43 AM

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower, led by declines in phone stocks and energy companies.

Oil and gas stocks were falling early Wednesday along with energy prices. Chesapeake Energy slumped 3.8 percent and Hess sank 3.4 percent.

Monogram Residential Trust soared 22 percent after it agreed to be acquired for $3 billion.

Auto parts maker O'Reilly Automotive is down 10 percent after it reported weak second-quarter results.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,429. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,451. The Nasdaq composite rose 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,129.

Two stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh 2:19

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh
Home milk delivery? It's on the way 1:49

Home milk delivery? It's on the way
Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 1:21

Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos