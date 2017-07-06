Asian stocks edge lower on mixed signals from Fed minutes

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 8, 2015, file photo, a statue of George Washington stands at Federal Hall near the flag-covered pillars of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York. Global shares are mostly higher in Europe, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, after Asia reversed early losses spurred by concern over North Korea's launch of a long-range missile on Tuesday. Trading was subdued after the U.S. Independence Day holiday and ahead of the summit of the Group of 20 industrial nations later in the week. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo