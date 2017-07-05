Summer fruit cocktail drinks

Artist Dare Coulter spent a week of long days and nights completing a 30 foot wide, 20 foot tall mural to call attention to free speech and the right to protest. She made art and a lot of new friends along the way.
Video: Home milk delivery is making a comeback in the Triangle, as customers remember a fixture of earlier times. Oberweis Dairy delivers milk, ice cream, eggs and other items to customers in both the afternoon and the wee hours of the morning.
Customers enjoy brunch at 5Church restaurant in uptown Charlotte. Senate Bill 155, also known as the "Brunch Bill," allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon. Restaurants like 5Church could see higher volumes of customers be
Sarah Newton and Arthur Hailey, of Raleigh, plus Arthur’s daughter Birdie, are partnering with Meow House Cat Rescue to create a themed cafe where customers can come for coffee and to spend time with furry felines.
Video: The newest addition to the grocery store landscape in Raleigh is Sprouts Farmers Market. The Arizona based chain features fresh organic produce at low prices in an open market atmosphere at their location on Falls of Neuse Road.
Mark Zuckerberg released video on May 18 of the moment when he learned he had been accepted into Harvard University, where he would later develop and found Facebook. His father filmed the moment, and Zuckerberg said he released the video ahead of his return to Harvard to receive his honorary degree.
N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announces that Credit Suisse, which currently employs 1700 workers in Morrisville and RTP, will invest $70.5 million in its expansion and add 1200 workers. It will receive $40.2 million in tax breaks from the state if it meets hiring and investment targets.