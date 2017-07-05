Their love blossomed in a hardware store. Now they’re getting married.

When Evelyn Murray decided to bring her family’s 150-year-old hardware business back to downtown Raleigh, she looked outside the family for help.
Murray asked Stuart Davis, a local handyman she’d been dating for about seven months, if he’d like to work in the new Briggs Hardware store she opened on Hargett Street two years ago. She wanted someone friendly and competent – someone who could be trusted to help preserve the six-generation legacy of one of Raleigh’s oldest institutions.
Davis quickly earned Murray’s trust as a capable ambassador for the Briggs name. But during the next year and a half, a trying time for Murray and the fledgling store, Davis began to feel more like a member of the family than someone who happened to work out of the same storefront.
On Saturday, the couple will wed in Emerald Isle.
“One of the things I have missed about the old store is having a family around,” said Murray, 55. “And now God is answering my prayer. We’ll have a family business together again.”
Briggs Hardware opened on Fayetteville Street in 1865, selling door knobs, cabinet handles and other goods for Raleigh’s homes. It moved to the corner of Six Forks Road and Atlantic Avenue in 1995, but it never quite recovered from the Great Recession and closed in July 2015.
Murray wasn’t ready to completely abandon Briggs. Downtown Raleigh has grown so much in the years since the business moved to North Raleigh, and Murray wanted to bring the atmosphere of a small-town store to the city.
Davis, 55, makes house calls for customers, many of them young folks who have moved into new downtown high-rises or houses in neighborhoods nearby.
Two weeks after the store’s ribbon-cutting in September 2015, Murray’s father died. Marcus Scruggs had helped run Briggs Hardware for more than 50 years after he married Evelyn “Toni” Briggs in 1956.
Murray already appreciated all the work Davis did at the store, but her feelings for him grew stronger when he stuck with her through her grief.
“He’s probably the kindest, most gentle man I’ve ever met,” Murray said. “There’s nothing in the world he wouldn’t do for me. When my father died, he stopped his world to make sure mine was OK. I’d never had anyone do that.”
Davis said he knew then that he “wanted to be with her for the duration.” But it wasn’t until about a year and a half later, on Valentine’s Day, that he proposed.
Soon after their engagement, Murray would be asked to repay the kindness Davis had shown her.
Davis was burned badly over Memorial Day weekend – also at Emerald Isle – by an overturned pot of cooking oil. The injury required skin grafts and weeks of intensive care and therapy at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.
Davis is still recovering, and a GoFundMe campaign online has raised about $6,000 to help pay his medical bills.
When Davis was in the hospital, Murray drove back and forth between Chapel Hill and Raleigh, returning to Hargett Street each morning for the store’s 8 a.m. opening. She wanted to spend more time by his side, but her responsibilities at the store only multiplied in his absence.
Murray suggested postponing the wedding.
“But the nurses said, ‘No, he’s got his eyes on the prize,’ ” she said. “Let him keep focused, let him have that reason to keep fighting.”
Davis hopes to ease back into work again once the couple returns to Raleigh. There will be no honeymoon – they say they can’t afford to shutter the store beyond this weekend.
Murray said working with her fiancé has been “the easiest thing I’ve ever done.”
“I say that coming from a family business,” she said. “That wasn’t always necessarily the easiest thing, working with my brother and father all the time.”
