Two proposed wind farms threatening to pull out of NC if moratorium becomes law

Turbines at the Amazon Wind Farm near Elizabeth City are 492 foot tall. Turbines at wind farms proposed for Chowan and Tyrrell counties would be more than 100 feet taller. N.C. Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown inserted an 18-month moratorium on wind farm permits into an unrelated energy bill that passed both chambers before the state legislature adjourned. The moratorium requires a study to identify areas of the state where the large turbines would interfere with military training. Wind farms must already receive clearance from the Department of Defense before they can be built. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com