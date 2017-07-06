Qatar Airways joins Gulf carriers off US laptop ban list

Passengers check into a flight at Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Travelers bound for the U.S. now enjoy something many others flying out of the Middle East can’t _ walking onto an airplane with their laptop. But what has changed in Abu Dhabi remains unclear as the laptop ban still affects nine other regional airports, including the world’s busiest for international travel in nearby Dubai. Jon Gambrell AP Photo