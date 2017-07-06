European Council President Donald Tusk, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greet each other prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels Thursday, July 6, 2017.
European Council President Donald Tusk, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greet each other prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels Thursday, July 6, 2017. Francois Walschaerts AP Photo
European Council President Donald Tusk, left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker greet each other prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels Thursday, July 6, 2017. Francois Walschaerts AP Photo

Business

July 06, 2017 6:36 AM

EU, Japan laud free trade deal as antidote to protectionism

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The leaders of the European Union and Japan are lauding their agreement in principle on free trade between the economic juggernauts as the best antidote against the protectionism seen to be promoted by the United States.

The leaders said in a statement that the EU and Japan "demonstrate to the world - and to our citizens - that free trade, with clear and transparent rules fully respecting and enhancing our values, remains an important tool to promote prosperity."

Countering calls for protectionism, EU Council President Donald Tusk said that the political agreement reached Wednesday proves that "the world doesn't need to go back 100 years back in time," when open trade was not as prevalent.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that "It sends a strong message to the world."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Summer fruit cocktail drinks

Summer fruit cocktail drinks 3:58

Summer fruit cocktail drinks
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh 2:19

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos