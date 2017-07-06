Company to add 2k seasonal employees in Virginia

A Virginia-based warehouse that fulfills orders for several online retailers will hire 2,000 seasonal workers.
News outlets report Radial is hiring the additional workers at its Martinsville facility to handle the rise of online shopping around the holidays.
Radial said in a news release that the company is willing to offer temporary employees transportation to and from the Martinsville fulfillment center to "surrounding markets." The company also promises competitive hourly wages, overtime, holiday pay, flexible schedules and employee discounts.
Kelly Scally, Radial's director of strategic staffing, said in an email that while the new openings are temporary, more than 1,000 seasonal employees from last year were able to transition into full-time positions.
Comments