Video: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and Infosys president Ravi Kumar announced Thursday that the tech company would be building a technology hub in the Research Triangle. It is expected to bring 2000 jobs to the area over the next five years.
Chris Sewardd@newsobserver.com
More Videos
3:02
Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC
1:04
Downtown Raleigh: Luxury living in upscale townhomes arrives
1:03
The best airlines of 2017
3:58
Summer fruit cocktail drinks
2:12
Luxury townhomes come to downtown Raleigh
2:19
Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh
1:21
Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft
1:49
Home milk delivery? It's on the way
1:17
Brunch Bill impact on restaurants
1:09
Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony
1:35
Sir Walter under contract to be sold
0:40
Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe
Artist Dare Coulter spent a week of long days and nights completing a 30 foot wide, 20 foot tall mural to call attention to free speech and the right to protest. She made art and a lot of new friends along the way.
Video: Home milk delivery is making a comeback in the Triangle, as customers remember a fixture of earlier times. Oberweis Dairy delivers milk, ice cream, eggs and other items to customers in both the afternoon and the wee hours of the morning.
Customers enjoy brunch at 5Church restaurant in uptown Charlotte. Senate Bill 155, also known as the "Brunch Bill," allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon. Restaurants like 5Church could see higher volumes of customers be
Sarah Newton and Arthur Hailey, of Raleigh, plus Arthur’s daughter Birdie, are partnering with Meow House Cat Rescue to create a themed cafe where customers can come for coffee and to spend time with furry felines.
Video: The newest addition to the grocery store landscape in Raleigh is Sprouts Farmers Market. The Arizona based chain features fresh organic produce at low prices in an open market atmosphere at their location on Falls of Neuse Road.
Mark Zuckerberg released video on May 18 of the moment when he learned he had been accepted into Harvard University, where he would later develop and found Facebook. His father filmed the moment, and Zuckerberg said he released the video ahead of his return to Harvard to receive his honorary degree.