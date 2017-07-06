Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC

Video: N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and Infosys president Ravi Kumar announced Thursday that the tech company would be building a technology hub in the Research Triangle. It is expected to bring 2000 jobs to the area over the next five years.
Chris Seward d@newsobserver.com
