July 07, 2017

Insulation manufacturer plans West Virginia factory

The Associated Press
RANSON, W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice says ROXUL Inc., a producer of stone wool insulation, plans to build a $150 million manufacturing plant in West Virginia's eastern panhandle.

According to the governor's office, ground breaking on the 130-acre site in Jefferson County in October with completion expected in early 2020.

The company says its factory is expected to create up to 150 jobs.

It has manufacturing sites in Marshall County, Mississippi, as well as Milton, Ontario and Grand Forks, British Columbia in Canada.

ROXUL, Inc. is part of the ROCKWOOL Group based in Denmark.

