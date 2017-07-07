FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. Yellen releases her semiannual report to Congress, Friday, July 7, 2017.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. Yellen releases her semiannual report to Congress, Friday, July 7, 2017. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Washington, to announce the Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates following a two-day meeting. Yellen releases her semiannual report to Congress, Friday, July 7, 2017. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo

Business

July 07, 2017 11:12 AM

Federal Reserve tells Congress further rate hikes on the way

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

The Federal Reserve says it expects the U.S. economy will strengthen and warrant further gradual increases in its key interest rate.

That rate forecast was included in the Fed's semi-annual monetary report to Congress, which Chair Janet Yellen will deliver to Congress next week. The Fed has raised interest rates three times since December, pushing its benchmark rate to a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent. The Fed noted that policymakers still expect one more rate hike this year and another three hikes in 2018.

The Fed says this projected pace of hikes would still allow the labor market to keep strengthening and inflation to climb to the Fed's 2 percent target. The Fed also signaled that it expects to begin reducing its massive bond holdings this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Downtown Raleigh: Luxury living in upscale townhomes arrives

Downtown Raleigh: Luxury living in upscale townhomes arrives 1:04

Downtown Raleigh: Luxury living in upscale townhomes arrives
Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC 3:02

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC
Summer fruit cocktail drinks 3:58

Summer fruit cocktail drinks

View More Video