Report: Nearly half Florida power plant deaths same company

Over the last two decades, more workers have died at Tampa Electric's power plants than at those run by any other Florida utility.
The Tampa Bay Times reports no other utility had more than three deaths, including much larger companies like Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy. Tampa Electric had eight.
That includes the three workers who died after an accident last week at the Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach. Three men suffered severe burns and died, while three others were injured when a molten substance called slag gushed out of a tank.
Tampa Electric says its internal statistics show a steady decrease in incidents over the past 20 years and that it takes the safety of its team members and contractors "very seriously."
