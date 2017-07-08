Bangladesh police arrest key suspect in Dhaka cafe attack

FILE - In this July 3, 2016 file photo, Bangladeshi policemen walk past the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka's Gulshan area, Bangladesh, one day after heavily armed militants held dozens of people hostage at the restaurant in a bloody 10-hour standoff. Police in northwestern Bangladesh on Saturday, July 8, 2017 arrested a suspected key supplier of explosives in last year's attack on a Dhaka cafe that left 20 hostages dead, including 17 foreigners, an official said. File AP Photo