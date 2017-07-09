FILE - In this June 21, 2017 file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the State Department in Washington. Six months into a job he didn’t seek or particularly want, Tillerson appears to be slowly embracing a more traditional approach to American diplomacy after early signs of resistance.
Business

July 09, 2017 5:01 AM

Tillerson to meet Ukraine's president, reaffirm US support

The Associated Press
KIEV, Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Ukraine to reaffirm American support as the country struggles with a Russia-backed insurgency in the east and attempts to crack down on corruption.

Tillerson meets Sunday with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, just 48 hours after sitting in on President Donald Trump's first face-to-face talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Germany.

His short visit to Kiev comes as the U.S. explores taking a greater role in a European-led effort to end the three-year conflict in Ukraine's east that has claimed around 10,000 lives. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Tillerson has appointed a special envoy to examine possibilities for jump-starting implementation of a two-year-old peace roadmap known as the Minsk Agreement.

