Business

July 10, 2017 12:07 AM

Budget saves Downeast prison for now

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

A Washington County minimum-security prison is slated to remain open through next June.

The prison got a reprieve in the $7.1 billion, two-year budget that lawmakers passed this week.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration previously sent pink slips to corrections officers. The Machiasport prison has been on the state's chopping block for years.

The surrounding community has grown to rely on the jobs provided by the facility and the labor provided by its inmates.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the future of the facility and a long-awaited replacement when they return to Augusta in the winter.

The budget also prevented the elimination of 10 teachers and one principal at Long Creek Youth Development Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Raleigh bar and restaurant patrons celebrate Brunch Bill

Raleigh bar and restaurant patrons celebrate Brunch Bill 1:51

Raleigh bar and restaurant patrons celebrate Brunch Bill
Downtown Raleigh: Luxury living in upscale townhomes arrives 1:04

Downtown Raleigh: Luxury living in upscale townhomes arrives
Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC 3:02

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC

View More Video