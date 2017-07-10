Day of reckoning for rail commuters arrives in New York

Amtrak workers continue ongoing infrastructure renewal work on the tracks beneath Penn Station, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in New York. A massive two-month repair project will launch Monday at the country's busiest train station. The summer's accelerated repair work, prompted by two derailments this spring, will close some of the station's 21 tracks and require a roughly 20 percent reduction in the number of commuter trains coming in from New Jersey and Long Island. Kathy Willens AP Photo