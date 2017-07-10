RDU: We plan to spend $2.7 billion, but could use $2 billion more

Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects to undertake $2.7 billion in renovations and upgrades in the next 25 years, but there are another $2 billion in projects that the airport doesn’t have money for.
RDU shared its plan for how it will pay for major projects at the airport through 2040 at an open house Monday. Officials and representatives answered questions from Triangle residents about what projects were slated to be completed during that time and where the money would come from.
Airport officials say more than $900 million is needed just to maintain infrastructure, including replacing the airport’s longest runway. They say another $1.8 billion is needed for upgrades and expansions to terminals, parking and roadways, as well as to build a consolidated rental car facility.
But there are about $2 billion in additional projects that are being deferred beyond 2040.
“We want to make people aware of how we are planning to pay for the next 25 years of investments and that there are some things we simply can’t pay for that are identified as needs,” RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said.
Deferred projects include extending the airport’s shorter commercial runway, adding a public parking area to the yet-to-be-constructed consolidated rental car facility and enlarging Terminal 2, which will still undergo some expansion between now and then.
The reconstructed runway and the new consolidated rental car facility will be the priorities. The projects were laid out in Vision2040, the master plan the airport authority approved last October.
The runway will be built parallel to the existing one, which will be turned into a taxiway, but work can’t begin until the Federal Aviation Administration approves the airport’s 25-year master plan. The timeline for the runway will depend on FAA approval and what environmental studies are needed, Sawyer said.
But airport officials say the runway needs to be reconstructed in the next three to five years. Without it, RDU would be left with only one commercial runway, and at 7,500 feet, it isn’t long enough to accommodate trans-Atlantic or trans-continental flights. A new runway also would be needed if the airport hopes to attract a flight to China.
Funding the projects
The $2.7 billion in planned projects would be paid for mostly through airport revenues and financing. RDU would be responsible for paying about $1.5 billion, whether through operating revenues or other sources of income, such as developing land that surrounds the airport.
“All options are on the table,” Sawyer said.
Roughly $281 million would come from a $4.50 customer facility charge RDU collects from each passenger who boards a plane there. The charge will pay for the consolidated rental car facility.
About $192.7 million would come from the federal and state governments. In its recent budget, the North Carolina legislature committed to giving RDU $21 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year and about $31 million in recurring funds starting in 2018-19.
Some people who attended the open house were excited about the changes that RDU expects to undergo.
“I work for the concrete pavement industry, so I’m just here trying to pick up a little information of future opportunities, possible work for our industry,” said Greg Dean, executive director at Carolinas Concrete Paving Association.
Preserving green space
But outdoor enthusiasts, such as David Humphrey, a board member of The Umstead Coalition, are concerned about potential development near William B. Umstead State Park, including parking areas the airport’s 25-year plan envisions along the park’s boundary.
“Our vision on that is we are going to use airport property to support the airport,” Sawyer said.
Hikers, cyclists and neighbors also fear the development of airport land could include a quarry near Umstead; the master plan shows a quarry on land to the south of the park.
Members of The Umstead Coalition and other groups attended Monday’s meeting in support of a vision called RDU Forest, a system of more than 50 miles of trails and supporting businesses on the airport land between Umstead and Lake Crabtree County Park.
The RDU Forest Coalition and supporters of the idea are pushing for preservation of more than 600 acres between Lake Crabtree and Umstead parks. They want the area to be used for recreational trails with nearby brew pubs, outdoor stores, bike rentals, rope courses, zip lines and more.
“We’re all for them putting breweries and hotels there,” said Tamara Dunn, who lives next to where the quarry could be constructed. “I love this airport. I just don’t love the idea of tearing up the land. I just think this is kind of short-sighted.”
Kathryn Trogdon: 919-829-4845: @KTrogdon
