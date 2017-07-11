North Carolina still grows good crop of peaches despite late freeze

North Carolina peach lovers need not fear.

Despite a late freeze that affected orchards statewide, growers from the mountains to the coast are reporting a good crop of late-variety freestone peaches, according to the Department of Agriculture.

“It all depends on where the orchard is located,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Some orchards were hit harder by the late freeze, while others right down the road remained unaffected. Still, there should be plenty of peaches available throughout the state.”

Some early-variety clingstone peaches will be available, but they will not be as plentiful as the mid- to late-season freestone varieties. But, according to the Agriculture Department, many peach lovers enjoy freestones for the ease of which the flesh of the peach separates from the seed. Freestone varieties are expected to be available until late August.

North Carolina growers produce more than two dozen varieties of peaches, according to the Agriculture Department. The majority of peaches grown in the state are available directly from farmers.

North Carolina is home to more than 1,200 acres of peach orchards. In 2015, growers produced 5,290 tons of the fruit.

More information about the state’s peach industry is available from the department’s website and www.NCPeachGrowers.com.

Peach seekers can search for farmers markets and roadside stands near them at www.ncfarmfresh.com.