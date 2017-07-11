Where can you drink in NC before noon on Sundays?

With the “brunch bill” now law, a number of local governments are considering allowing alcohol sales as early as 10 a.m.
Data from the NC Restaurant & Lodging Association, as of July 11, show 16 cities, towns or counties considering local ordinances to allow early Sunday alcohol sales, and six cities and towns that have already approved the sales.
Check out the local governments considering brunch bill ordinances below and please contact us at metroeds@newsobserver.com if there are any missing. This data will be updated as more information comes in.
