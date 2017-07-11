Sunday marked the first day that most NC businesses could sell alcohol before noon on Sunday, a freedom granted by the so-called “brunch bill” Gov. Roy Cooper signed on June 30. North Carolina until then was one of only three states to prohibit Sunday mor Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
Sunday marked the first day that most NC businesses could sell alcohol before noon on Sunday, a freedom granted by the so-called “brunch bill” Gov. Roy Cooper signed on June 30. North Carolina until then was one of only three states to prohibit Sunday mor Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Business

July 11, 2017 2:35 PM

Where can you drink in NC before noon on Sundays?

By Charles Duncan

cduncan@newsobserver.com

With the “brunch bill” now law, a number of local governments are considering allowing alcohol sales as early as 10 a.m.

Data from the NC Restaurant & Lodging Association, as of July 11, show 16 cities, towns or counties considering local ordinances to allow early Sunday alcohol sales, and six cities and towns that have already approved the sales.

Check out the local governments considering brunch bill ordinances below and please contact us at metroeds@newsobserver.com if there are any missing. This data will be updated as more information comes in.

Check out the North Carolina counties, cities and towns considering allowing alcohol sales before noon on Sundays. Data from the NC Restaurant & Lodging Association.
SOURCE: NC Restaurant & Lodging Association

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Amazon gears up for Prime Day 2017

View More Video