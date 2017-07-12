Colorado-based construction software company moving headquarters to Durham

Colorado-based construction software company Prescient is moving its headquarters from the Denver area to Durham, the company announced on Wednesday.
The headquarters move comes as the company opens a manufacturing facility in Mebane, where it plans to hire more than 200 employees. The company stands to receive $2 million in North Carolina Job Development Investment Grants over 12 years if it meets its hiring goals and invests $18.8 million in the Mebane facility.
The average annual compensation at the Mebane facility is $46,544, which is higher than Alamance County’s current average wage of $36,346 per year.
Founded in 2012, Prescient uses design software to create pre-fabricated framing for multistory buildings that it installs on-site into residential structures up to 14 stories tall.
Not including the 200 planned employees in Alamance County, the company had a total of 270 employees as of August 2016, with 70 of those based in Poland.
A spokesperson for the company did not immediately know how many employees would be moving to Durham or where the headquarters would be placed in the city – though the company’s vice president and general manager for East Coast operations is already working out of Durham.
The company’s projects include the 45 Asheland apartments in Asheville and the Pier 33 apartments in Wilmington, with several others under development. The company forecasts $127 million in sales this year.
“We are witnessing significant growth, having doubled our revenue each year since 2013. Relocating our headquarters will allow us to expand our national footprint and better accommodate customers along the East Coast, from Maine to Miami,” Prescient Chairman Satyen Patel said in a prepared statement.
“While our expanded 120,000-square-foot facility in Colorado will continue to serve customers west of the Mississippi River, we believe that North Carolina, with its commitment to growing a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, is a perfect fit with Prescient’s mission.”
The Mebane facility has been operating since May but is hosting a grand opening Wednesday, which Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to attend.
“I am proud to welcome Prescient to North Carolina. Prescient joins a growing list of innovative companies attracted to our state’s exceptional talent and business climate,” Cooper said in a prepared statement. “North Carolina is a thriving place to live and do business thanks to our skilled workforce, outstanding universities and community colleges, and strong leadership in technology and manufacturing.”
