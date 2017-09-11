Apple's new iPhone will probably cost more than a MacBook Air

More Videos 0:43 Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh Pause 2:51 Irma's fury batters Florida, Georgia and SC 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts west Florida 0:59 Wake County making assignment changes to lower K-3 class sizes 8:11 NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2' 9:16 Was it Lamar Jackson or mistakes that beat the Tar Heels? 2:29 The stars of "A Chef's Life" talk about season five 0:50 Why did the state court system spend $700,000 with a PR firm? 0:27 Irma's floods SC beach roads 2:58 Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow Leaked "iPhone X" specs suggest a dramatically redesigned (and more expensive) smartphone. Here are some of the rumors circulating on leaked features. Leaked "iPhone X" specs suggest a dramatically redesigned (and more expensive) smartphone. Here are some of the rumors circulating on leaked features.

Leaked "iPhone X" specs suggest a dramatically redesigned (and more expensive) smartphone. Here are some of the rumors circulating on leaked features.