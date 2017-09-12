Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics, speaks during a media day for Galaxy Note 8 in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Samsung Electronics says its aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand. Koh said Tuesday that the company is currently setting its eyes on 2018 to release a smartphone with a bendable display but there are several hurdles it has to overcome.
Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics, speaks during a media day for Galaxy Note 8 in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Samsung Electronics says its aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand. Koh said Tuesday that the company is currently setting its eyes on 2018 to release a smartphone with a bendable display but there are several hurdles it has to overcome. Lee Jin-man AP Photo
Business

Samsung says it aims to launch foldable smartphone next year

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 1:10 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

Samsung Electronics says its aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand.

Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics, said Tuesday that the company is currently setting its eyes on 2018 to release a smartphone with a bendable display but there are several hurdles it has to overcome.

He did not elaborate. Analysts said mass-producing a foldable phone with top tech features and a thin body will take time.

When Samsung will release its first foldable phone has been a perennial question in the market since Samsung first showcased a flexible display prototype called Youm in 2013. For at least the past two years, there have been rumors that Samsung is close to showing off its first smartphones that can be folded.

