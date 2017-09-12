Business

Uber says South Africa must do more to stop taxi violence

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 6:18 AM

JOHANNESBURG

Uber's operation in South Africa says it is disappointed with authorities for what it calls a weak response to violence by metered taxi drivers who fear they are losing business to the ride-hailing app.

Uber also says in a statement Tuesday that the transport department focuses on alleged retaliation by its drivers even though "there is little proof that these are e-hailing operators."

Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa on Monday referred to violence between metered taxi drivers and Uber-affiliated drivers, saying it threatens South Africa's tourism industry.

