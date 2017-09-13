Vermont utility sending 30 workers for Irma recovery

Vermont's largest electric utility is sending 30 line workers and others to Georgia to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.
Green Mountain Power's Kristin Carlson says 30 line workers, supervisors and mechanics who left Tuesday will help restore power to some of the estimated 1.5 million people who lost power in the storm.
Carlson says the Vermonters will help Georgia Power restore power and set new poles and make repairs to downed lines and broken poles.
Carlson says utilities frequently work together to help restore power after major storms.
