Business

Vermont utility sending 30 workers for Irma recovery

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 12:04 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's largest electric utility is sending 30 line workers and others to Georgia to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

Green Mountain Power's Kristin Carlson says 30 line workers, supervisors and mechanics who left Tuesday will help restore power to some of the estimated 1.5 million people who lost power in the storm.

Carlson says the Vermonters will help Georgia Power restore power and set new poles and make repairs to downed lines and broken poles.

Carlson says utilities frequently work together to help restore power after major storms.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology
Carvana online auto retailer debuts car 0:43

Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh
Metropolitan parking deck demolition 2:57

Metropolitan parking deck demolition

View More Video