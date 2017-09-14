Asian markets lackluster after softer China data

FILE - This July 16, 2013, file photo, shows a Wall Street street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks are barely lower early Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, as banks and technology companies give back some of their gains from earlier in the week. Apple continues to take small losses as investors contemplate its new lineup of iPhones and other products. Energy companies and retailers are trading higher. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo