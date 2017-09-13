Amphibious vehicle ignites, 8 Marines sent to burn center

This Sept. 6, 2016, photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows Marines with the 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion aboard AAV-7 Amphibious Assault vehicles during an exercise on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tenn. The Marine Corps said Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 that an AAV-7 similar to these one caught fire during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton, Calif., and 15 Marines were taken to area hospitals, including several with serious injuries. U.S. Marine Corps via AP Lance Cpl. Jered Stone