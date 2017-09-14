Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail project in Ahmadabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail project in Ahmadabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Ajit Solanki AP Photo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the ground breaking ceremony for high speed rail project in Ahmadabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Ajit Solanki AP Photo

Business

India, Japan start work on high-speed train during Abe visit

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 3:06 AM

AHMADABAD, India

India and Japan have begun work on a high-speed train in the western Indian state of Gujarat, during a visit by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The "bullet" train will link Ahmadabad, the main commercial city in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's native state, to India's financial capital of Mumbai.

The 500-kilometer (310-mile) project will be financed by Japanese credit of $17 billion and is expected to be completed by 2022.

Talks between Modi and Abe are expected to focus on security at a time when both countries are considered about China.

The two countries will also announce progress on an Asia-Africa growth initiative to pool Indian and Japanese efforts to strengthen infrastructure in African countries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Raleigh hosting construction job fair

Raleigh hosting construction job fair 0:43

Raleigh hosting construction job fair
Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology
Carvana online auto retailer debuts car 0:43

Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh

View More Video