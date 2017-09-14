Business

China's foreign investment plunges after official curbs

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 4:42 AM

BEIJING

China's government says Chinese investment in other countries has plunged since Beijing tightened controls to discourage purchases of sports teams and other assets deemed unneeded for national development.

The Commerce Ministry said Thursday that outbound investment in the first eight months of this year fell 41.8 percent from a year earlier to $68.7 billion.

Chinese companies, flush with cash from an economic boom, stepped up purchases of foreign technology and brands in recent years to speed their development. But authorities tightened controls last year and said they want companies to focus on assets needed by China's economy instead of sports, entertainment and real estate.

The Commerce Ministry said investment this year went mainly into manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and information technology.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Raleigh hosting construction job fair

Raleigh hosting construction job fair 0:43

Raleigh hosting construction job fair
Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology
Carvana online auto retailer debuts car 0:43

Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh

View More Video