Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

September 14, 2017 10:45 AM

WASHINGTON

The Treasury Department says that concerns about secure communications with government agencies is what prompted Secretary Steven Mnuchin to inquire about using a government plane for his European honeymoon in August.

In a statement, the department says the request for a government plane was withdrawn because a "secure communications option was identified" without the use of a government plane.

Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton were married in June in a ceremony conducted by Vice President Mike Pence and attended by President Donald Trump and a number of members of Trump's Cabinet. The two went on a honeymoon in August to Scotland, France and Italy.

Treasury's statement says that it was "imperative" that Munchin have access to secure communications when he travels.

