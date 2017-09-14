Attorney general: Brazil's Temer leads criminal organization

FILE - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi, right, accompanied by a sanitary inspection agent, collects meat products for testing, in a supermarket in Brasilia, Brazil. Police have raided Maggi's, seeking evidence in yet another corruption case. The operation is part of an investigation of the top government official, who is suspected of bribing state lawmakers for political support during his 2003-2010 term as governor of Mato Grosso. In a statement, Maggi denied any wrongdoing in his political or business dealings. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo