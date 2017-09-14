Those Levis you bought on eBay may have been stolen by a drug-addicted shoplifter

More Videos 0:55 Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized Pause 1:52 NC mega health care partnership by the numbers 0:43 Raleigh hosting construction job fair 1:08 CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:32 Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 0:43 Carvana online auto retailer debuts car "vending machine" concept in Raleigh 1:16 Protesters vow to fight Trump decision to rescind DACA program 3:02 Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC 1:18 Rally protests DACA decision 2:57 Metropolitan parking deck demolition Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized Lucrative fencing rings are built on thieves clearing store shelves in minutes. North Carolina retailers, police and policymakers are fighting back. Lucrative fencing rings are built on thieves clearing store shelves in minutes. North Carolina retailers, police and policymakers are fighting back. Ft. Worth Police / Richland Co. Sheriff's Dept.

