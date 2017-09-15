Hyundai Motor to launch Genesis midsize sedan in US in 2018

Sang Yup Lee, a head of Genesis Styling, left, and Luc Donckerwolke, a head of Genesis Design Center, second from right, unveil the new sedan Genesis G70 during its an unveiling ceremony in Hwaseong, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Hyundai Motor will launch its first midsize sports sedan under the Genesis brand in South Korea next week and in the U.S. early next year, the latest attempt by the emerging Korean luxury brand to challenge BMW's 3 series and other European premium cars. Lee Jin-man AP Photo