Business

New Mexico unemployment in August was 6.3 percent

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 3:07 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

The state of New Mexico says the latest unemployment rate in the Land of Enchantment is 6.3 percent.

That's down from 6.8 percent a year ago.

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions says that 6.3 percent rate is for August and didn't change from July.

The national unemployment rate is 4.4 percent.

New Mexico's leisure and hospitality industry had the highest growth with an increase of 4,000 jobs, or a 4 percent growth. Professional and business services also added more jobs and has reported growth for over two years straight.

But wholesale trade saw major losses of 500 jobs, as did mining, which was down 2.1 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Want to have a beer with your pet?

Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:36

Want to have a beer with your pet?
Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 0:55

Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized
Raleigh hosting construction job fair 0:43

Raleigh hosting construction job fair

View More Video