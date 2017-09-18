Raleigh in the top 5 cities for jobs in the U.S., Charlotte in top 25

More Videos 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? Pause 0:43 Raleigh hosting construction job fair 0:55 Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 1:52 NC mega health care partnership by the numbers 0:21 Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane 2:58 Fair worker falls from Ferris wheel after trying to rescue children 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 0:30 Mama bear has her paws full with five cubs at Biltmore Estate 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Raleigh hosting construction job fair The building boom in the Triangle has created a shortage of skilled construction workers. The city of Raleigh is hosting a job fair Sept. 29-30 to help fill the vacancies. The building boom in the Triangle has created a shortage of skilled construction workers. The city of Raleigh is hosting a job fair Sept. 29-30 to help fill the vacancies. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

