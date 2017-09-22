Who are the Triangle’s best surgeons? New data provides scores and rankings.

More Videos 1:01 Take a sneak peak inside Lidl Pause 1:47 Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country 2:31 Precious moments missed when moms go back to work too soon 2:56 Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 1:08 CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 1:52 NC mega health care partnership by the numbers 1:52 Historical Commission postpones decision on statues and monuments 0:36 NC man wins fans with his voice while helping out after Hurricane Irma 1:17 Endangered red wolf pups went missing from Durham's Museum of Life and Science in June Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country Video: Raleigh orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Bradley Vaughn is one of two surgeons in North Carolina to receive a perfect 800 score from MPIRICA, a company that scores doctor quality. He was also only one of 31 in the U.S. to get a perfect score. Video: Raleigh orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Bradley Vaughn is one of two surgeons in North Carolina to receive a perfect 800 score from MPIRICA, a company that scores doctor quality. He was also only one of 31 in the U.S. to get a perfect score. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Video: Raleigh orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Bradley Vaughn is one of two surgeons in North Carolina to receive a perfect 800 score from MPIRICA, a company that scores doctor quality. He was also only one of 31 in the U.S. to get a perfect score. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com