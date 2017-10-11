Boy Scouts’ new rule: Girls allowed

The Boy Scouts of America will begin accepting girls next year, the national organization announced Wednesday.
A release on the organization’s web site says the Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to welcome girls into the Cub Scouts through all-girl dens, and to deliver a program for older girls through which they could earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
The decision comes after years of receiving requests from families and girls, the release said.
“This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women,” Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive, said in the statement. “We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children. We strive to bring what our organization does best – developing character and leadership for young people – to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders.”
The release notes that families are busier today than in the past and increasingly diverse, and that more families than ever are led by single parents, making programs that serve the whole family more appealing. In addition, it said, “many groups currently underserved by Scouting, including the Hispanic and Asian communities, prefer to participate in activities as a family,” rather than having one child involved in Boy Scouts a sibling participating in some other program.
The BSA cites surveys that have found high interest among parents of girls in enrolling them in Cub Scouts or Boy Scouts, and it says education experts have see the program as being relevant for young women.
“The BSA’s record of producing leaders with high character and integrity is amazing,” said Randall Stephenson, BSA’s national board chairman. “I’ve seen nothing that develops leadership skills and discipline like this organization. It is time to make these outstanding leadership development programs available to girls.”
Starting in the 2018 program year, families can choose to sign up their sons and daughters for Cub Scouts. Existing packs may choose to establish a new girl pack, establish a pack that consists of girl dens and boy dens or remain an all-boy pack. Cub Scout dens will be single-gender — all boys or all girls. Using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts program, the organization also will deliver a program for older girls, which will be announced in 2018 and projected to be available in 2019, that will enable them to earn the prized Eagle Scout rank. This approach allows the organization to maintain the integrity of the single-gender model while also meeting the needs of today’s families, the BSA said.
The Boy Scouts of America is the largest youth programs in the country, with more than 2.3 million members between the ages of 7 and 21, and nearly 1 million adult volunteers throughout the U.S. and its territories.
While not specifically a religious organization, the Boy Scouts have a mission “to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes,” to help them become responsible, participating citizens.
The Girl Scouts have 1.8 million members from kindergarten through 12th grade, and 800,000 adult volunteers. The oldest girls can work toward the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award, the highest available to a Girl Scout and designed to be comparable to the BSA’s Eagle Scout.
