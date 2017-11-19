North Carolinians named among ‘most stylish Southerners’ by Southern Living Magazine

Eight North Carolinians were named among a ranking of the 50 most stylish southerners by Southern Living Magazine. All eight were women.
▪ Christine Le Sesne and Mary Delpit, founders of The Blush Label are both originally from Chapel Hill. Le Sesne now lives in Raleigh, Delpit in Charleston.
The sister act’s kaftans, silk scarves, and throw pillows deliver a dose of colorful retro resort style to closets and homes, according to Southern Living.
“Southern style, to us, is embracing bright colors and bold patterns, and being unafraid to incorporate them into your home and wardrobe. It's also about admiring the women who came before you, like wearing that beautiful necklace your mother bought in the ‘70s, and pairing it with a new outfit. We have so much old fashion jewelry from our mom and grandmothers that we still wear to this day.”
▪ Charlotte Lucas, designer and founder of Charlotte Lucas Interior Design, is from Charlotte.
The interior designer has a penchant for mixing classic fabrics with groovy mod furniture, and she’ll paint a library built-in glossy sage green (then organize its books by color) without missing a beat, Southern Living wrote.
“Anything of my grandmother’s is a can’t-live-without-it piece for me. I am an old soul, and she was all about family heirlooms. She kept a strict diary of every single family piece so no detail would be lost on the next generation. My most cherished possession is her wedding dress, which I re-made into a rehearsal dinner dress for my wedding.”
▪ Cristin Cooper, author of The Southern Style Guide blog, is from Flat Rock.
▪ Gabrielle Bratton Hall, designer and founder of Gabrielle Jewelry, lives in Raleigh and San Francisco.
The jewelry designer takes fabrics and lace – much of it from vintage wedding dresses or family heirlooms – and uses a wax casting process to give the sentimental textile remnants a second life as delicate metal jewelry, Southern Living wrote.
Her can’t-live-without-it piece: “Good shoes. I am a sucker for a new pair of shoes that I know I will have for years and can wear a lot of different ways. Right now, I am bouncing between two Freda Salvador pairs that both go with anything and I can wear them comfortably all day.”
▪ Jamie Meares, founder and creative director of Furbish Studio, lives in Raleigh.
Her blog, I Suwannee, is an eclectic mix of all the things that catch Jamie’s fancy, and Furbish Studio is one of our favorite corners on the Internet for discovering gotta-have-them home goods and accessories, according to Southern Living.
“My style, which I think is decidedly Southern, is grounded in tradition (we don't shy away from a skirted table, a chintz fabric or a monogram), but is continually evolving to incorporate and reflect my life experiences. As we travel and encounter new things, we add a layer to the mix in our homes and wardrobes that tells the story of who we are now, not who our mothers were. Southerners start with their roots and add-on when it strikes them.”
▪ Laura Vinroot Poole, owner of Capitol, Poole Shop and Tabor, lives in Charlotte.
She’s built a veritable fashion empire in Charlotte, curating the best of brands from Gucci to Ulla Johnson to Dries Van Noten in the three stores her architect husband Perry Poole designed: Capitol, Poole Shop (which occupies the second floor of Capitol), and Tabor. She also co-founded House Account in 2013, an app that lets you shop high-end local boutiques without leaving the couch, according to Southern Living.
Her can’t-live-without-it piece: “A beautiful shawl. I love the wispiest cashmere from Kashmir or the silkiest reboso from Mexico. Shawls cover a multitude of sins, from older-than-teenage arms to a tired complexion. Shawls also work in every temperature, from a windy night in the mountains to the coldest air conditioner of summer, and especially an airplane. I always keep one tucked into my pocketbook for an emergency.”
▪ Mignonne Gavigan Smith, founder and designer at Mignonne Gavigan, is originally from Charlotte.
Her hand-beaded scarf necklaces and wing-shaped earrings add star power to everything from white tees and boyfriend jeans to your go-to LBD, Southern Living wrote.
“Growing up, I was always making things. I have three brothers and if I wasn’t asked to round out a wiffle ball or football team, I was in the basement creating. I remember draping my towel around myself as if it were a roll of fabric and I was creating a new dress, and cutting up a pair of my dad’s old Levi’s and gluing them back together to fit me. To me, style has always been about expressing myself and fostering my creativity. At the end of the day, style should reflect who we are and make us feel good. It’s not about following the lead, but setting and embracing your own.”
For more information, go to www.southernliving.com/fashion-beauty/southern-fashion/most-stylish-men-women.
