Attorneys filing Vegas shooting lawsuits with 450 plaintiffs

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas. Attorneys who filed one of the first lawsuits after the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed dozens concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip filed four new negligence cases Monday, Nov. 20, on behalf of more than 450 victims. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo