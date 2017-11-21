Business

Nations decide to increase quota for Atlantic Bluefin tuna

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:51 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BRUSSELS

Officials say nations fishing the eastern Atlantic and the Mediterranean have decided on a major expansion in the annual quota for prized Bluefin tuna, to reflect an improvement in their stocks.

Two people at the meeting of the 50-nation International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas said that at the end of the meeting Tuesday countries would agree to hike the quota from 24,000 tons this year to 28,000 next year, with a further 4,000 added in each of the following two years.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decisions has not announced officially yet.

That more than doubles the quota from five years ago, when hopes for a recovery of the once depleted stocks were first envisaged.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bluefin tuna is a delicacy in sushi and sashimi dishes the world over.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

    Morganton-based Catawba Brewing Co. is buying Palmetto Brewing Co. of Charleston in a move that will nearly double production.

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing 2:58

Catawba Brewing to nearly double production by buying Palmetto Brewing
Raleigh's Hillsborough Street 'Target'ed 1:31

Raleigh's Hillsborough Street 'Target'ed
Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

View More Video