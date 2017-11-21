More Videos

  A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Meta Viers - McClatchy
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here's a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

Business

Is Black Friday overrated? A fraction will brave shopping lines in NC, survey shows

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

November 21, 2017 09:45 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Black Friday shoppers have something to be thankful for in North Carolina – that a vast majority of their fellow residents aren’t interested in joining them.

Only 25 percent of North Carolinians plan to brave the lines on the Friday after Thanksgiving for a chance to save on holiday shopping, according to a High Point University survey released Monday. The survey also showed 77 percent of polled residents do not plan to shop in any stores that open on Thanksgiving Day.

HPU Poll - Black Friday Shopping - Nov. 2017
HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY

Those numbers, however, represent a decrease over last year, when a similar survey found 84 percent of people planned to avoid shopping on Thanksgiving and 78 percent on Black Friday.

Monday’s poll also indicated that 37 percent of North Carolina residents plan to do their holiday shopping online, and another 16 percent plan on an even mix of online and brick-and-mortar store shopping.

The High Point poll somewhat reflects a national holiday shopping survey that shows 53 percent of Americans don’t think Black Friday sales are all that special. More than 8 percent of items will cost more on Black Friday than they do currently on amazon.com according to the study by WalletHub, a personal finance website that regularly releases surveys and research reports on various topics.

That national survey also found that 41 percent of people would pay extra if they could get some peace and quiet this holiday season.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

