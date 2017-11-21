Pennsylvania House leaves Marcellus Shale tax up in the air

Legislation in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to impose a long-sought tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production is up in the air until December.
The Republican-controlled House adjourned until Dec. 4, after spending parts of Monday and Tuesday debating proposed amendments by Republicans who oppose a tax in the nation's No. 2 gas state.
Dozens of proposed amendments are still lined up, and House Republican leadership opposes the bill. Supporters of a tax include most Democrats and Republicans from southeastern Pennsylvania, but some say industry-friendly amendments to the bill may change their minds.
The Republican-penned proposal raises less money than the 6.5 percent tax proposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
The bill's volume tax rises with the price of natural gas and would raise about $100 million in a full year, using 2016 production and current prices.
